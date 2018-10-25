We’re Picking Winners For Week 8 Of The NFL Season

Getty Image

Sometimes, you’re just on the wrong side. That was the case twice during Week 7 of the NFL season, as underdogs failed to cover in spectacular fashion on both Thursday and Sunday evenings. Still, we managed to scratch and claw our way to a dead-even week and, frankly, that felt like an enormous success given the two high-profile flops.

As always, we’ll be here to fade the public and find value where you may not expect in Week 8 but, before we do, here’s a look at how we’ve fared through seven weeks and 35 selections.

Week 7: 2-2-1

2018 Season: 20-13-2

Come get these winners.

Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans UNDER 45 points

Catch the magic of Thursday Night Football… with a good, old-fashioned Under play. There isn’t much to be excited about with this game and, although it is more intriguing than last week’s contest between the Cardinals and Broncos, we’re betting that there won’t be a lot of fireworks. Miami’s defense is sneaky solid and, on the flip side, Houston is more than capable of slowing the Brock Osweiler train. Throw in the added weirdness of a short week and a lot field goals and punts should follow.

Denver Broncos (+10) over Kansas City Chiefs

I keep betting against the Chiefs. The Chiefs keep covering. Kansas City is a ridiculous 7-0 against the spread this season and, as a result, this number is artificially inflated. Do I love taking the Broncos here? Absolutely not, but my principles won’t allow me to pass on a double-digit underdog here, particularly given the presence of Kansas City’s porous defense. With that said, I’ll understand if you don’t want to join me on the path to destruction.