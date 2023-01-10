Georgia spent half an hour whooping up on TCU in the first half of the College Football Playoff championship game on Monday night. Outside of one scoring drive, the Horned Frogs got absolutely nothing against the No. 1 team in the country, while Georgia showed off an extra gear that few other teams can match en route to a 38-7 halftime lead.

The game is on ESPN, and the College GameDay crew’s resident Georgia alumnus got a chance to flex a little bit at the desk during halftime. David Pollack, a former All-American linebacker for the Bulldogs and one of the best defensive players of his era, said that “Georgia, obviously, you’ve seen the past couple of seasons now, they’ve really taken hold of college football. They’ve done an unbelievable job.”

As Pollack said that, the camera cut to include the person sitting right next to him, who just happened to be Alabama coach and noted guy who competes against Georgia 24/7/365 Nick Saban. And boy, you can tell he did not appreciate being confronted with what is, at this point, a pretty indisputable fact.

The pain in Nick Saban’s eyes when David Pollack said Georgia is taking over college football 😂 pic.twitter.com/DGZP92hMmE — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 10, 2023

Of course, Saban has probably heard this exact thing a billion times over his tenure in Tuscaloosa, so we will make sure to remember this moment in the event Alabama plays Georgia next year and wins by a lot.