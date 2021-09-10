Nickelodeon Will Air A Slime-Filled Weekly NFL Highlight Show

Nickelodeon’s slime-filled NFL playoff game was either a delight or an abomination depending on your worldview, but it’s officially begat a new highlight show for the league this season. And that’s good news for Nate Burleson and the kids who made the broadcast a hit earlier this year.

Burleson, who recently expanded his role at CBS, truly thrived during some NFL-themed shows ahead of the kids network airing a playoff game between the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints last season. And he’ll be part of a new show, NFL Slimetime, which will show “Nick-ified” highlights from that week’s slate of NFL games.

As The Hollywood Reporter detailed on Friday, the show will feature Burleson, a Nick star, and even Adam Schefter’s daughter.

NFL Slimetime will air at 7 p.m. Wednesdays, with CBS Mornings anchor and former NFL player Nate Burleson and Nick star Young Dylan will host, with teenage sports reporter Dylan Schefter (the daughter of ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter) serving as correspondent. The half-hour show will “Nick-ified” highlights and game footage, segments spotlighting youth football, interviews with players and appearances by other Nickelodeon personalities. Burleson did commentary for Nickelodeon’s alternate telecast of a CBS wild card game in January, which drew better than 2 million viewers — making it the most watched program on Nick in nearly four years.

Also in this news is that another Wild Card Game will be broadcast on Nick later this year, and maybe all that work on the weekly show will make everyone but Burleson a bit more polished come postseason. But if you liked the goofy broadcast and miss having a must-see highlight show in your life, well, this may fill that spot with a much stickier substitute.

