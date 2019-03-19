Nike Introduced Its 2019 Free Running Collection

Ever since the line debuted in 2004, Nike Free has made a conscious attempt to strengthen the relationship between a runner’s shoe and the ground beneath it. Fifteen years later, the company is releasing two new pairs of kicks that “enable a more barefoot-like feel than previous models,” per a press release.

The 2019 Nike Free running collection features the Nike Free RN 5.0 and the Nike Free RN Flyknit 3.0, two shoes designed for lower-mileage runs and both existing lower to the ground than the models of 2018. The Free RN 5.0 is 2mm lower to the ground, while the Free RN Flyknit 3.0 is 1 mm closer to the ground than last year’s iterations.

