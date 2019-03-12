Nike’s US Women’s World Cup Jerseys Pay Retro Tribute To The ’99’ers’

Nike

The United States Women’s National Soccer Team will go for its fourth star this summer at the Women’s World Cup, and repeating as world champions will be anything but easy.

It’s impossible to know what happens in France this summer, but we do know what the USWNT will be wearing as they take the pitch. Nike announced the uniforms for five of the teams that will play for a Women’s World Cup crown later this year, including what the defending champions will wear. The USWNT has done some really cool stuff with its kits lately, such as honoring important women on the back of its jerseys, and it’s a group that knows their importance and place in history.

That’s why Nike paid tribute to the “99ers,” or the women of the 1999 US team that won the World Cup in a dramatic penalty shootout and inspired a generation of youngsters to take up soccer for themselves. Some of the players now on the USWNT were part of that generation, so the honor is a big deal here.

“The team was something incredible…a badass group. I’d never seen female athletes on TV in that way,” Alex Morgan, who was 10 when the USWNT won it all in 1999, said in a Nike release. “Thinking about it gives me chills. I wanted to be them when I grew up.”