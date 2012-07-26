North Korean Athletes Won’t Be Disrespected

Despite being a nation still celebrating the all-natural and not-at-all-staged marriage of Kim Jung-Un to former singer Ri Sol Ju, who clearly loves him for his looks and personality, all was not well yesterday for the people of North Korea. It seems that some no-good Westerner at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London showed the outside world’s bias as the North Korean women’s soccer team took the field for its first match against Colombia.

As the players were introduced, they refused to take the field, because the video screen in the stadium showed their pictures next to a South Korean flag. This, of course, is unsettling for them because they are eternally at war with those democracy-loving infidels to the south. If Kim Jong-Il saw this, he’d be spinning in his grave. Screw that, he is spinning in his grave, because he’s the best dead person ever.

“Yes, we were angry because our players were introduced as if they are from South Korea, something that may affect us very greatly as you might know,” North Korea coach Sin Ui-Gun said. “Winning the game cannot compensate this. It is a different matter. We hope there is no repeat in the next matches,” he added. (Via ABC News)

And win they did, as the North Koreans defeated Colombia 2-0. They can act outraged all they want, but this is a fantastic opportunity for the North Koreans to use this as a driving force. As for NBC, this is also a fantastic marketing tool. In order to make sure this doesn’t happen again, why not replace every country’s flag with some marketing tools for our favorite shows that are crapping in the ratings every week?

Just a thought, NBC…

