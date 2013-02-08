Not Hated Enough, Duke Basketball Fans May Have Reminded America Why They're Awful

I was thinking just the other day that while this NCAA men’s basketball season had been pretty exciting, what with No. 1 teams dropping like flies each week, what we really need is a good scandal to besmirch one of the most successful teams in college hoops history. If only a certain rabid fan base that is widely viewed as a legion of self-entitled rich kids would step forward and reclaim its crown as the nastiest of the nastiest.
What’s that, Duke’s Cameron Crazies? You say you’re ready to do just that? Well, you’re going to have to convince me of that.
Damn. That’s messed up if it’s true. Fortunately, aside from writing inflammatory titles to posts so people get sucked it by irrational rage, I’m a pretty fair and balanced bro, so I want to take a look at some video first before I lay down my hammer of ultimate galactic justice.
I dunno, Duke fans. I’m leaning toward guilty on this one. I know that you want us to believe that you were rocking the standard “Past Your Bedtime” chant, but having been an obnoxious college sports fan who has chanted many awful things before and possibly once gave out an opposing player’s phone number to several hundred students, I know what you’re all capable of.
So you can write all of the “Moi? Never!” pieces that you want, but when you make your bed as the craziest fans in college basketball, you also have to pass out drunk it in.
(Banner via, Video H/T to Black Sports Online)
That’s still not as bad as their frat house parties that have made the news recently for their incredibly racist Chinese culture parties. You know it’s bad when Carolinians think it’s racist and are protesting outside the frat houses.
That is in the triangle, where we keep all the liberals. Those hippies can protest themselves all they want.
Well, at least they aren’t raping people again.
I don’t mean to stoke the fire…
….but I heard Coach K drinks wine coolers.
Don’t you mean “getting caught for rape”?
Seriously, Duke fans are the fucking worst.
Amen to that.
Seriously, grow up.
“Grow up”? You’re saying that about the people who are upset that these Duke students were taunting an opposing player over the death of his grandmother are the ones who need to grow up?
Not the spoiled brats in face paint who are mocking the death of his loved one? But us?
Go fuck yourself.
Hey Otto, were you outraged when LSU fans called Laettner “faggot?” Where was the outrage when Maryland fans threw full water bottles at the families of Duke players? IF that was said at this game it was inexcusable. Even people sitting courtside said it didn’t happen. I guess you were there and know better.
Funny but your childish comment and rant proves my point…grow up, you’re just another trash talking keyboard hero.
Nah, people who voted for Obama are a millions times worse
LSU and MD fans were pretenders those days. Duke fans are consistently shitty and anyone who casts so much as a periodic glance at college basketball knows it.
Those Maryland fans were assholes and should’ve been tossed from the game. The people who yelled at Laettner were assholes too, though that’s a garden-variety insult and nothing comparable to mocking the death of a loved one.
Happy? Am I allowed to say that I still think the clear audio of those Duke students mocking his dead grandma is wrong? Or is there something else you need me to condemn before I’m allowed to speak?
Unless your point was “Duke fans are thin-skinned idiots who can’t argue their way our of a paper bag,” then no, you didn’t prove anything.
nkdgolf: Fuck off and die. Duke is fucking awful and so are you.
And Coach K is a hypocritical dickwipe who fucks abandoned puppies.
I’d like to hear what Michelle Picon has to say before I pass judgment. Surely a fan base as classy as she claims Duke to be would never stoop to this.
Clearly “How’s your grandma” is what is being chanted. Perhaps OTHER students were chanting “Past your bedtime” but that’s not what was caught on that particular video.
So suck it up and admit that some of your “Crazies” are just jerks. Embrace it or do something to teach the meaning of good sportsmanship.
Repeated viewings make it sound like it might be both, one right after the other in the classic “Let’s Go Cena/Cena Sucks” style. Take that as you will.
Just guessing, you weren’t there?
Come on, who could hate these people?
Everyone? Good point.
It’s easier to hate the monkeys on the other team
Now this exchange in the comments of the linked Chronicle response is hilarious.
—–
TrueBlue February 8, 2013 at February 8, 2013 at 9:17 am
The chant says PAST YOUR BEDTIME! Got ears? Use them! Vicious rederick is uncalled for towards the students. Always seems like the typical loser teams fans always try and spin something negative out of their losses pretty regularly. What a joke. I was at the game and the grandma thing was not said. Grow up.
Reply
Dook Sucks February 8, 2013 at February 8, 2013 at 10:19 am
“rederick” Really?
———–
He was talking about J.J. Rederick. He’s totally uncalled for.
I think it was a redorickal question.
More like redorkical, amirite?
Still second to UK fans in terms of assholery…
You know, I was going to say maybe you shouldn’t judge an entire student body over the alleged actions of a few, but I’m a Duke fan so I guess my opinions aren’t worth the screen they’re written on, but whatever.
Shane said it better than I can anyway: [t.co]
But that’s the joy of sports. We judge everyone who cheers for one team based on the actions of a few.
That article insists that all the Duke hatred came after the lacrosse scandal in 2006.
Funny, I remember Duke students holding up signs that said “J.R. Can’t Reid” back in 1987. They’ve been entitled assholes from the very beginning.
Burnsy is right. I still get called a meth head for being a White Sox fan, because a meth head attacked an umpire like ten years ago.
Also, I love meth.
What’s not funny about that Otto? Oh wait, you’re part retard and can’t read either
You can judge this student body by the actions of a few because the university has fully embraced and now profits from the Cameron Crazy caricature. You guys are the Notre Dame of basketball.
I believe it was in 2005, when Maryland started really sliding, that Duke fans were gracious enough to chant “Not Our Rivals!” Oh, the clever little shits.
Troy Landry: Ha!
Duke fans are “Morris Day in Purple Rain” horrible.
[youtu.be]
Morris Day is a national treasure. Duke is more like Gwyneth Paltrow.
Fans should and will say whatever they want to, to the players, coaches and refs. Like how’s your trailer, fuck the ref, or my favorite welfare check.
Where were these kind of articles when J.J Rededick was in school and other teams fans were saying they were going to rape his 12 year old sister and stuff… I listen to the video 10 times and I honestly heard past your bedtime this is just another Duke hater trying to start something
Definitely ends in an “ah” sounds, not an “ime” sound.
Clearly, it’s “past your bedtime” i couldn’t hear “how’s your grandma” if i tried.
have you been to an ENT recently?
For real, it’s pretty obvious. You should try pulling the denial out of your ears.
Haters gonna hate.
I was there. It was “Past your bedtime”
The previous trip to the free throw line, it was “Bilbo Baggins”
We were making fun of his child like appearance.
NON STORY
Yeah that’s so much better. I mean LOL.
Because you’re clearly an objective source.
video was pretty clear to me, duke sucks cock
Lehigh!
Fuck Duke
Your command of the English language is impressive. Your opinion, not so much.
Insert a penis into duke’s vagina.. better?
Honestly as a blue devil can I can say that getting into an opponents head is a huge thing in all sports, I.e, Reggie miller, John Starks, isiah Thomas,MICHAEL JORDAN, Kevin Garnett, Kobe Bryant and I could go on forever, but seriously guys do u honestly think the fans meant that? No, it’s a way of getting in the heads a very good nc state team. Everybody loves to hate us because year after year we are excellent at basketball, coach k has a few championships if I recall correctly and has had a lot of trash talking players lead them to that which is the ultimate goal of college hoop seasons. So stop bein pussies about it and understand not everything is personal, they r simply throwing a team and players off. FYI half that nc state team is good friends with the duke players. Know your shit before assuming offensive comments that make no sense. It’s a game and they will do anything to win. I’m the end it’s not about that dudes Grandmah come on? Love when y’all hate on my devils keep it comin, that makes us play better day to day!
So they did say it but nobody should take offense because they weren’t literally inquiring about the current status of his grandmother?
I think I understand your point–saying terrible things to exploit an opponent’s fresh grief is part of the game! Fuck you.
In the 80’S when Scott Williams was at UNC, he had to deal with the murder suicide of his mother and father, his 1st trip to Cameron after that, the crazies started chanting “Orphan” to him. K is a powerful man and could something if he really wanted to, but he likes it when the kids do stupid things..
i have been a unc fan for a long time and i have to kinda and i mean kinda side with dook fans here….. i have been to unc games and heard fans say some dirogatory things so bad infact that ole roy had to step in… i remember jj reddick being heckled aboutbhis sister by maryland fans i remember him being derided with the same chant by a few stupid heel fans… i have warched coach k step in and tell the fans to shut up if it gets outta control. my point all fan bases have a few bad apples in the bunch it was a low blow to that kid but i think dook fans are delusional here def said hows ur gma and def was wrong. ut dont we as fans act like our own fans are innocent
I don’t really follow college basketball, but long ago my brother taught me that the only thing I really need to know is Fuck Duke, and I’m glad that is still true today.
It’s on the internet. It must be true. By the way, I’m a French model. Funny how there is one blogger reporting this, and all of the other national media didn’t. One blogger, and it’s a media frenzy. Hmmm. Haters will always hate, hear what they want to hear, and that’s fine. Wallow in their own muck. Now if you want to hate on the Crazies for calling Lewis “Bilbo Baggins” then go ahead, because they did that. I listened to it. A couple of times. Seems to me more like Past Your Bedtime, but with the audio quality of that clip, you could really make up many things that you claim you want to hear. Sounds like a bunch of biased griping to me.
Yes, the audio in that clip was clearly faked. Just like the moon landing, right?
It starts “past your bedtime” then morphs into “how’s your grandma”
At 0:23, it’s “Past your bedtime.” It changes, clearly, at about 0:36, when it becomes “How’s Your Grandma.”
Why doesn’t the masshole media cover it? Because Duke is their Manti Te’O
May Duke be the epicenter of whatever apocalypse looms
You should be ashamed. I attended the Final Four in Indianapolis three years ago and had the pleasure of sitting in the Duke section. These were four guys who spouted vulgarities almost every other word along with the phrase “fairly simple”, which I never did understand the meaning. Having children near, this was a total embarrassment, and I hope not indicative of the culture that exists at duke basketball games. Although I do not know what occurred at the NC state game, I definitely know what occurred in my situation. Having been to the past four final fours, these gentlemen were the worst I have encountered. If duke makes it this year, I would exchange seats and sit in a worse seat to ensure my child doesn’t have to listen to vulgarities. As a fan of the game in general and not one particular team, hopefully another Lehigh will strike this year and create a duke less family friendly environment at the final four.
My favorite part of this article is nkdgolf getting so upset whenever anyone says anything negative about Duke. Is this your first time on the internet? Or are you new to the whole Duke fan thing? Duke gets hate all the time, get over it.
Also your “Were you there?” argument is flawless. I use that argument when I discuss how the holocaust never happened either. Works every time 60% of the time.
I think dookies are just close to Boston fans on the spectrum of narcissism that allows you to expect everyone to love your teams even as you relentlessly shit on theirs.
uh most Duke students ARE from Boston
sure as hell aren’t many North Carolinians can afford to go there. These are all import assholes
I believe the word you’re looking for is “butthurt.”
anyone who’s claiming they heard either “grandma” or “bedtime” is biased one way or the other.
the fact is you can’t hear shit other than the basic chanting intonation they’re using.
True Story: I turned down a job at Duke last year because of this.
(Actually, no, everyone I met down there in my field were brilliant and very nice. I turned down a good job down there other raisins.)
Also, I’m just glad that all the people defending Duke are doing it in the most insufferable way while not having any self awareness of what they’re doing. It’s good.
“I was saying Boo-urns.”
-Hans Moleman
This reminds me of Arizona State students chanting “PLO” and “Where’s your dad?” at Steve Kerr after his dad was assassinated in Lebanon.
Well, both teams are the Devils, so I suppose birds of a feather…
Ugh. “past your bedtime” is even worse. The biggest problem with Duke fans is that they aren’t funny. They are just entitled dipshits.
Is this what college is about now?
cuntler stfu you imbecile i WAS there and they did NOT say how’s your grandma they said “past your bedtime” if anyone else believes different they’re complete neanderthals.
and ottoman you deserve to get your face burned