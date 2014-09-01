Nude Photos Of Justin Verlander And Kate Upton Have Also Surfaced As Part Of That Massive Hacking

You’ve undoubtedly heard about the massive leak of nude photos that hit the web yesterday showing celebs like Jennifer Lawrence and Kate Upton in the most compromising of positions. The gross invasion of privacy also hit the sports world with photos of Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander surfacing late in the evening. Though most of the pics feature Verlander with girlfriend Kate Upton, there are a handful of Verlander with other women, suggesting that it was his phone and not Upton’s that was hacked. We’ve yet to hear from either camp since the leak, though I suspect something may be coming down soon. This seems too large to ignore.

The two have been involved in an on-again, off-again relationship for quite some time after meeting on the set of an MLB commercial in 2012. Upton has been spotted at many of Verlander’s game this year, both in Detroit and once in New York, the latter of which led to this romantic exchange.