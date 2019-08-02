The A’s Signed A Pitcher After He Hit 96 In A Stadium Speed Pitch Game

08.02.19

Everyone has that one friend who is really good at the speed pitch game that pops up at ballparks and fairs and stuff like that. That friend is usually capable of getting into, oh, the 70s or something in that area. If someone is friends with Nathan Patterson, however, he is capable of throwing some serious heat, to the extent that he was able to parlay his nuclear arm into a job with the Oakland Athletics.

Patterson and his brother, Christian, went to a Rockies game back on July 15. The team had a speed pitch game set up, so Patterson stepped in and showed off his fastball. After hitting 90 with what looked to be his first throw, he turned up the dial and got into the mid-90s, topping out with a 96 mile an hour fastball.

Two weeks later, Patterson, who is 23 and told MLB.com that he began pitching as a senior in high school but “didn’t really have a good arm then,” put pen to paper on a contract from the Oakland Athletics.

