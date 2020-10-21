The NFL has gone to great lengths to ensure as few individuals as possible get infected with the coronavirus at team facilities or during the course of their work as players, coaches, and team personnel. But while Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is doing his part in Cleveland to keep the season moving along, the All-Pro pass-catcher also believes the virus is avoiding him on purpose.

After being sent home sick last week by the Browns, Beckham was asked about his run-in with illness and whether he was ever worried it may have been COVID-19. His response, in typical Beckham fashion, was that he had complete confidence in himself and his ability to avoid infection.

Full Odell Beckham Jr. quote on COVID-19: "Not in an arrogant way, I just don't think COVID can get to me. I don't think it's going to get into this body. I don't want no parts of it, it don't want no parts of me. It's a mutual respect." — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) October 21, 2020

Leaving out whether the science of Beckham’s explanation stands up to scrutiny or whether he’s even right or wrong, it’s worth just sitting in the outlandish cockiness of a person who utters these words.

The full video of his answer is worth your time as well.

https://twitter.com/gifdsports/status/1318963141548691457

Rarely does Beckham say anything he does not truly mean, but with that little grin and the pause he takes as he gathers his thoughts to toss out a truly incredible take on his potential battle with this virus, shows that he is entirely serious about his odds here. Anyway, please wear a mask and wash your hands and keep your distance from others.