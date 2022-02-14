odell beckham jr super bowl injury
Odell Beckham Jr. Was Helped Off The Field With An Apparent Knee Injury

The Los Angeles Rams got off to a hot start to Super Bowl LVI, with Odell Beckham Jr. catching the first touchdown pass of the game to put the Rams up 7-0.

It was quite the moment for Beckham, who has had a wild 2021-22 season, taking a winding journey that brought him back from a torn ACL to the Browns lineup, to being released, and ultimately becoming a key part of the Rams offense during their run through the NFC Playoffs. Beckham had a couple big plays in the first half, but in the second quarter the superstar receiver collapsed to the ground on a crossing route after trying to adjust to a Stafford pass close to the line of scrimmage that caused his left knee (the same one he tore his ACL in back in 2020) to buckle as he planted.

Beckham ripped his helmet off in pain and was attended to for a few minutes on the field before being helped up and limping off the field with some assistance from the trainers. He was in the medical tent briefly and then walked back to the locker room for further evaluations, and we await word on the severity of the injury but it certainly didn’t look good for him to return to the game.

The first update from Michelle Tafoya of NBC was he is “questionable” with a left knee injury, but the Rams later announced he was out for the game in the third quarter.

