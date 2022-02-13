It’s a weekend of firsts for Odell Beckham Jr. On Sunday, the veteran wide receiver will participate in the Super Bowl for the first time in his career, as the Los Angeles Rams — which he joined earlier this season following his tenure with the Cleveland Browns coming to an unceremonious end — will take on the Cincinnati Bengals with the Lombardi Trophy on the line.

At some other point in the next few days, Beckham will become a father for the first time, as his partner, Lauren Wood, is expected to give birth sometime soon.

“Literally my phone is right here just in case, so I’m on call,” Beckham said on Friday, according to the AP. “I’m on watch. I’m on standby.”

Beckham went on to explain that is in a bit of a pickle, as he understandably wants to be there for the birth of his child.

“I don’t need you to put that energy in the air about the Saturday night or the Sunday thing,’’ Beckham said, per the New York Post. “I think God has a different plan. I don’t need it during the Super Bowl. I want to see my child being born, so I’m on watch.”

As for what happens if Beckham does, indeed, get rung up sometime before the game, the former Pro Bowl receiver has a plan.

Odell Beckham’s partner is due to have their son any minute now. “I’m on standby,” Beckham said. So, what if that call comes Sunday morning? “I’d have to make a call back to him and ask him to wait 36 hours.” — Lindsay Jones (@bylindsayhjones) February 11, 2022

Here’s hoping it does not come to this.