Odell Beckham Jr. was introduced for the first time as a Cleveland Brown on Monday afternoon, though he wasn’t alone. The team chose to hold Beckham’s introductory press conference with Myles Garett, Jarvis Landry and Baker Mayfield flanking him up on the dais, a symbolic gesture in line with new head coach Freddie Kitchens’ overall message of team over individual.

Beckham, dressed in a brown shirt and blazer and donning a bright orange hat with the old-school Brownie The Elf logo, said being traded to Cleveland has the potential to be the peak of his football journey.

“I think it’s going to be one of the best thing that’s ever happened to me in my life.,” Beckham Jr. said. “I can’t even put it into words.”

Beckham Jr. will be reunited with Landry, his college teammate at LSU and perhaps the most important person in his life outside of family members, as well as his receivers coach from LSU, Adam Henry. The connection between the former Tigers was evident not only by the new commercial that Nike released minutes before the presser, but by the way the two men spoke about each other.