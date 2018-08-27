



Getty Image

Odell Beckham Jr. missed the lion’s share of the 2017 NFL season with injury but, when healthy, few doubt the on-field ability of the 25-year-old wide receiver. With that in mind, the New York Giants have considerable incentive to lock up their best player for the long term and, on Monday, Ian Rapoport and Kimberly Jones of NFL Network reported that Beckham is close to a five-year extension that would make him the league’s highest paid wide receiver.

The #Giants and star WR Odell Beckham Jr are closing in on a 5-year, mega-extension that will make him the highest paid receiver in the NFL, sources tell me and @KimJonesSports. Well-deserved. Should be done soon. 💰💰💰 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 27, 2018

It comes as no surprise that Beckham Jr. would command top dollar, especially on the heels of a report from Jordan Ranaan of ESPN that noted any new deal for the former LSU star was “expected to be a record-breaking contract for a wide receiver.” Still, a lot has changed during one offseason, as Beckham Jr. was famously thrown around in trade rumors after his injury-plagued 2017 campaign.



Of course, the Giants do not have to make this kind of commitment right now, as Beckham Jr. is scheduled to make almost $8.5 million in 2018. This kind of long-term agreement could be palatable for both sides, though, and, as noted above, Beckham Jr.’s talent isn’t in question at this juncture.

With NFL contracts, it is always interesting to sift through the final details, particularly when it comes to guaranteed money and what the big-picture numbers on the deal actually mean. There is no question that Beckham Jr.’s next deal will pay him handsomely, however, and if he is the league’s highest paid receiver, he would be looking at a guaranteed package of more than the $55 million commandeered by Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans and/or an average annual salary north of the $17 million figure commanded by Pittsburgh’s Antonio Brown.

While we wait on official details, it would appear a deal is done as Beckham and his Giants teammates are celebrating his new massive contract in appropriate fashion in the locker room.