Oh Canada, Where Two Hockey Bros Can Fight Each Other And Then High Five

Today’s wonderful reminder of just how polite Canadians can be, even when they’re trying to beat the ever-loving sh*t out of each other, comes from the North American Hockey League (or Ligue Nord-Américaine de Hockey if you’re a stickler for details and/or a Frenchie). In a recent game between the Thetford Mines Isothermic and Jonquière Marquis, Joël Thériault and Gaby Roch stepped up for their respective teams to try to punch each other senseless, all while a Five Finger Death Punch song blasted in the background to really give the fans the best bang for their bucks.

Perhaps most impressive about this display of senseless violence is that Thériault is 11 years older than Roch. It just goes to show you that age is nothing but a number when it comes to two bros just feeling the need to tenderize each other’s faces before it’s time to hug it out and get back to their game.

