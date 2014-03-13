Oh Canada, Where Two Hockey Bros Can Fight Each Other And Then High Five

#Canada #Hockey
03.13.14 4 years ago 5 Comments

Today’s wonderful reminder of just how polite Canadians can be, even when they’re trying to beat the ever-loving sh*t out of each other, comes from the North American Hockey League (or Ligue Nord-Américaine de Hockey if you’re a stickler for details and/or a Frenchie). In a recent game between the Thetford Mines Isothermic and Jonquière Marquis, Joël Thériault and Gaby Roch stepped up for their respective teams to try to punch each other senseless, all while a Five Finger Death Punch song blasted in the background to really give the fans the best bang for their bucks.

Perhaps most impressive about this display of senseless violence is that Thériault is 11 years older than Roch. It just goes to show you that age is nothing but a number when it comes to two bros just feeling the need to tenderize each other’s faces before it’s time to hug it out and get back to their game.

(H/T to Fark)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Canada#Hockey
TAGSCanadaFIGHT FIGHT FIGHTFIGHTINGHOCKEYhooray violence!violence

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 24 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 1 day ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 2 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP