Oh Canada, Where Two Hockey Bros Can Fight Each Other And Then High Five

Today’s wonderful reminder of just how polite Canadians can be, even when they’re trying to beat the ever-loving sh*t out of each other, comes from the North American Hockey League (or Ligue Nord-Américaine de Hockey if you’re a stickler for details and/or a Frenchie). In a recent game between the Thetford Mines Isothermic and Jonquière Marquis, Joël Thériault and Gaby Roch stepped up for their respective teams to try to punch each other senseless, all while a Five Finger Death Punch song blasted in the background to really give the fans the best bang for their bucks.
Perhaps most impressive about this display of senseless violence is that Thériault is 11 years older than Roch. It just goes to show you that age is nothing but a number when it comes to two bros just feeling the need to tenderize each other’s faces before it’s time to hug it out and get back to their game.
I had the guy in white losing some 10-8 rounds in the beginning, but he stormed back in the later rounds with some uppercuts and might have pulled off a split decision win.
Great video. Hell of a scrap.
The LNAH is hilarious. Stuff like this is not only encouraged, it’s expected. It’s the type of league where fans get pissed if they go to a game and there aren’t a coupld of marathon fights like the one in the clip.
For any non-hockey fans out there…this sort of thing isn’t all that odd. Enforcers/goons don’t generally fight out of anger. It’s just their job, so they do it. Off the ice a lot of these guys are friends. And believe it or not, usually they’re among the nicest/funniest guys on any given team.
It always starts with one hockey fight video… aaaaand now I’m on hour 2 of fight videos.