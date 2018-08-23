Getty Image

It’s official: Urban Meyer will keep his job as the head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes. The university announced on Wednesday evening that it had completed its investigation into what Meyer knew regarding now-former wide receivers coach Zach Smith, and decided that Meyer will serve a three-game suspension. However, per a statement, Meyer will be able to return to the team on Sept. 2.

Statement from Ohio State on Urban Meyer and Gene Smith suspensions: pic.twitter.com/WFc4FW2a4s — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) August 23, 2018

Ohio State placed Meyer on administrative leave earlier this month, as the coach was at the center of a firestorm regarding his handling and continued employment of Smith — a former assistant at Florida and Ohio State who was fired earlier this year amid his history of domestic violence becoming public. Meyer originally said at Big Ten Media Days he was unaware of any allegations regarding Smith, then admitted he lied about that in a letter he released on his Twitter account after his suspension.