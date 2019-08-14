Ohio State Is Actually Trying To Trademark The Word ‘The’ In Front Of Its Name

08.13.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Trademarks are often a messy business, especially in sports. For every Trust The Process associated with the Philadelphia 76ers there’s a team saying “The Process” is their own.

Then there’s all the messiness that comes with the 12th Man. It’s on the Buffalo Bills Wall of Fame and the Seattle Seahawks raise a flag of in honor of its fans, but Texas A+M desperately wants to litigate the copyright of that concept. A lot of messiness comes with copyright claims, and a number of teams may think they have a thing that’s all their own only to see other teams have that same feature.

One of those things in college football is the use of “the” before the team name. Ohio State University does it, much to the chagrin of Hurricanes fans in Miami, who often see “The U” all over merchandise the team sells. And apparently, the Buckeyes want to make sure they lock down the use of “THE” by applying for a copyright for the word.

Around The Web

TOPICS#College Football
TAGSCOLLEGE FOOTBALLOHIO STATE UNIVERSITYtheTRADEMARK
People's Party iTunes

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.13.19 8 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

08.13.19 11 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.12.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.06.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

08.06.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.05.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP