The Sixers Have Finally Filed To Trademark ‘Trust The Process’

After years of enduring The Process, the Philadelphia 76ers intend to turn a profit because of it. Years of poor rosters and terrible results on the floor have given way to an embarrassment of riches in young talent ready to take on the Eastern Conference’s best. Now that The Process is yielding rewards, it’s safe for the Sixers to embrace the phrase well after the person who coined it has left the organization.

The Sixers have officially filed for a copyright on the phrase “Trust The Process” and intend to use it for merchandise and other goods associated with the team. Attorney Josh Gerben noticed the filing and tweeted about it on Friday.