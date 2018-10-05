The Sixers Have Finally Filed To Trademark ‘Trust The Process’

10.05.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

After years of enduring The Process, the Philadelphia 76ers intend to turn a profit because of it. Years of poor rosters and terrible results on the floor have given way to an embarrassment of riches in young talent ready to take on the Eastern Conference’s best. Now that The Process is yielding rewards, it’s safe for the Sixers to embrace the phrase well after the person who coined it has left the organization.

The Sixers have officially filed for a copyright on the phrase “Trust The Process” and intend to use it for merchandise and other goods associated with the team. Attorney Josh Gerben noticed the filing and tweeted about it on Friday.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Joel Embiid#Philadelphia 76ers
TAGSBUFFALO BILLSJOEL EMBIIDPHILADELPHIA 76ERSSam HinkieTrust the Process

Listen To This

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.05.18 6 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Phosphorescent, Cat Power, And Lady Gaga

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Phosphorescent, Cat Power, And Lady Gaga

10.05.18 6 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.02.18 3 days ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

10.02.18 3 days ago 26 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.01.18 4 days ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

09.28.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP