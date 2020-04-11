Oilers Forward Colby Cave Died At 25 After Suffering A Brain Bleed

The hockey world was shocked earlier in the week when it learned Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave had been hospitalized and was put in a coma after suffering a brain bleed. Sadly, Saturday brought word that he died at just 25 years old. Cave’s wife, Emily, released a statement saying the Oilers and former Boston Bruins player had passed away.

“It is with great sadness to share the news that our Colby Cave passed away this morning,” the statement said according to ESPN. “Both our families are in shock but know our Colby was loved dearly by us, his family and friends, the entire hockey community and many more. We thank everyone for their prayers during this difficult time.”

The Oilers organization was understandably shocked that Cave, a third year player who was claimed on waivers by Edmonton in January of 2019, was so suddenly gone. The team shared his last goal on Twitter on Saturday, which he scored on the road against Pittsburgh before the NHL season was suspended due to COVID-19.

We'll never forget Colby's last @NHL goal as he displayed some tremendous skill to help the #Oilers capture a big road victory in Pittsburgh this season. 🧡💙🧡💙pic.twitter.com/A5uZNmPZMl — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) April 11, 2020

The NHL’s account also showed his first, which he scored as a member of the Bruins.

Colby Cave's first NHL goal. We will never forget. pic.twitter.com/Ff0uB5SmYf — NHL (@NHL) April 11, 2020

The Oilers organization was particularly emotional about his shocking death, which stunned an NHL community filled with uncertainty while the season and organized sports in general are wondering when it will be safe to play hockey again. Now it mourns a tragic passing in a world filled already filled with so much loss amid a pandemic.