Getty Image
Sports

Oilers Forward Colby Cave Died At 25 After Suffering A Brain Bleed

TwitterContributing Writer

The hockey world was shocked earlier in the week when it learned Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave had been hospitalized and was put in a coma after suffering a brain bleed. Sadly, Saturday brought word that he died at just 25 years old. Cave’s wife, Emily, released a statement saying the Oilers and former Boston Bruins player had passed away.

“It is with great sadness to share the news that our Colby Cave passed away this morning,” the statement said according to ESPN. “Both our families are in shock but know our Colby was loved dearly by us, his family and friends, the entire hockey community and many more. We thank everyone for their prayers during this difficult time.”

The Oilers organization was understandably shocked that Cave, a third year player who was claimed on waivers by Edmonton in January of 2019, was so suddenly gone. The team shared his last goal on Twitter on Saturday, which he scored on the road against Pittsburgh before the NHL season was suspended due to COVID-19.

The NHL’s account also showed his first, which he scored as a member of the Bruins.

The Oilers organization was particularly emotional about his shocking death, which stunned an NHL community filled with uncertainty while the season and organized sports in general are wondering when it will be safe to play hockey again. Now it mourns a tragic passing in a world filled already filled with so much loss amid a pandemic.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
The Great Indie-Pop Albums From The Beginning Of 2020 You Might’ve Missed
by: FacebookTwitter
×