Oklahoma football isn’t known for its defense, as the Sooners tend to pile up points and beat teams by overwhelming them offensively, but on Saturday they found themselves in a defensive struggle with former rival Nebraska, despite entering the game as a three touchdown favorite.

In the fourth quarter, Oklahoma found itself up just 14 with the Huskers driving, but forced a 4th and 18 after Nebraska got into the red zone with the game hanging in the balance. It was an unlikely conversion, but Adrian Martinez broke the pocket and tried to find a receiver down the field, nearly getting it to him if not for a Herculean effort from DJ Graham of the Sooners to make one of the best interceptions you’ll see all year (or any year for that matter).

PICKED OFF!@OU_Football's defense comes up with an incredible INT! pic.twitter.com/sKFUa8167A — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 18, 2021

The reverse angle from the sideline really shows just how outrageous this interception is, as he is at full extension and absolutely plucks the ball out of the air with one hand to, effectively, seal an Oklahoma win.

Had Nebraska completed that and converted on 4th-and-18, they would’ve had a real shot to reel in the Sooners, but that pick allowed the Oklahoma offense to methodically march down the field, taking time off the clock, to ensure their two-score advantage would remain intact. Graham’s interception is going to live on highlight reels for the entire season and will be played any time Oklahoma and Nebraska meet for some time, because it was that special.