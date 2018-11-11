Bedlam Was As Wild As Ever With Oklahoma Holding Off Oklahoma State

Getty Image

There may not be a college football rivalry that has a more appropriate name than Bedlam. When Oklahoma and Oklahoma State meet up on the gridiron, college football fans are usually treated to a completely absurd game, one with a whole lot of points and unfathomable amounts of offense and weirdness out the wazoo.

Last year, the Sooners beat the Pokes in Stillwater, 62-52. The festivities moved to Norman this year, with sixth-ranked Oklahoma holding onto College Football Playoff aspirations and unranked Oklahoma State looking to end a second Big 12 squad’s hopes at competing for a national title. By the time the dust settled, the Sooners picked up a crucial win by a final score of 48-47.

From early on, it was evident this game was going to be weird. Not because of any football-related things, mind you, but because the Sooner Schooner nearly lost a man.