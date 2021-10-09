Things looked pretty bad for Oklahoma during the first half of their rivalry game against Texas. Starting quarterback Spencer Rattler did not look like himself, their defense kept getting shredded, and the Longhorns found themselves up by as many as 21 points. But somehow, someway, the Sooners rallied back to win, 54-48, on a last-second rushing touchdown by Kennedy Brooks.

Just before halftime, Oklahoma turned to five-star true freshman quarterback Caleb Williams, who impressed upon getting the nod under center. Williams went 16-for-25 for 212 yards and a pair of scores, providing a shot in the arm that the team desperately needed. The team clawed back, bit by bit, and with 7:25 left in the fourth, Williams found Marvin Mims for a 52-yard score to tie things up at 41.

On the ensuing kickoff, Longhorns return man Xavier Worthy fumbled, with the ball recovered by Oklahoma. One play and 18 yards later, Brooks punched it in for the go-ahead touchdown. Texas eventually punched back. After drives by both teams went nowhere, the Longhorns got the ball and went 60 yards to tie things up, with Worthy getting a measure of redemption by hauling in a touchdown from Casey Thompson.

Have a day Xavier Worthy! 🔸9 REC

🔸261 YDS

🔸2 TDS Only a Freshman 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/yATfj2r44Y — NFL Draft Prospects Podcast (@nflprospectspod) October 9, 2021

It was not enough, though. The Sooners got the ball on their own 25 and marched down the field, and with three seconds left, Brooks capped off a 33-yard run to seal it.

Texas played the lateral game on the kickoff but it went nowhere, meaning Oklahoma remains undefeated. With the win, the Sooners have won four games in a row over the Longhorns and six of the last seven.