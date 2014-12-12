Olivia Munn Tries To Have Sex With Aaron Rodgers ‘As Much As She Can’

Senior Editor
12.12.14


 

On Thursday night, Olivia Munn joined Bravo’s Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live and because Andy Cohen can basically ask whatever he wants, the topic of sex with Aaron Rodgers came up.

Andy Cohen: Do you have sex on game days?
Olivia Munn: No we don’t, not on game day. It just doesn’t happen because there’s other things to focus on.

/Aaron Rodgers looks at playbook, looks up at Olivia Munn fidgeting with her clothes, looks back at playbook

But after the game? All hands on deck!

If you recall, earlier this season, Packers fans blamed Munn for the team’s struggles.

Three months later and voila, game day sex is off the table and the Packers are the best team in the NFL. Looks like someone owes Ms. Munn an apology.

