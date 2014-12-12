Olivia Munn Tries To Have Sex With Aaron Rodgers ‘As Much As She Can’

On Thursday night, Olivia Munn joined Bravo’s Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live and because Andy Cohen can basically ask whatever he wants, the topic of sex with Aaron Rodgers came up.

Andy Cohen: Do you have sex on game days?

Olivia Munn: No we don’t, not on game day. It just doesn’t happen because there’s other things to focus on.

/Aaron Rodgers looks at playbook, looks up at Olivia Munn fidgeting with her clothes, looks back at playbook

But after the game? All hands on deck!

If you recall, earlier this season, Packers fans blamed Munn for the team’s struggles.

Olivia munn has ruined Aaron Rodgers #packers — John Paul Paris (@jpparis98) September 21, 2014

Seriously, Aaron Rodgers dating Olivia Munn is going to ruin this season. I'm convinced! He's terrible and I never thought I'd say that. — Joe Tamel (@jtamel) September 21, 2014

@oliviamunn Leave Aaron alone devil woman. Also, The Newsroom is the worst television show I have ever seen. — Shaun Knapp (@Shauny_K) September 21, 2014

Three months later and voila, game day sex is off the table and the Packers are the best team in the NFL. Looks like someone owes Ms. Munn an apology.