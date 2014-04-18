Pablo Larrazabal Was Attacked By Hornets And Reacted Very Accordingly

#Golf
04.18.14 4 years ago 5 Comments

Regardless of what the European announcer on this clip tries to tell us, nothing about what happened to Pablo Larrazabal at the Malaysian Open was even remotely funny. The golfer was attacked by a swarm of hornets and reportedly stung about 20 times, before he had to jump in the water to escape them. Okay, I have to admit that while I watched the opening of the clip, I briefly considered dubbing the “BEES!” scene from Tommy Boy over this footage, but then I imagined myself being attacked by hornets and being stung 20 times, and I immediately felt bad*.

But Larrazabal, badass that he is, told the medics that he wasn’t going to let 20 measly hornet stings stop him from completing his round, and he kept playing through it. Stories like this are what make me strongly believe that even pro golfers should be allowed to drink while playing.

*I also considered editing the funeral scene from My Girl on to the end of this, but then I still felt really, really bad, you guys.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golf
TAGSEUROPEAN TOURGOLFhornetsOUCH MY EVERYTHINGPABLO LARRAZABAL

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 4 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP