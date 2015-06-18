Was Pablo Sandoval Ogling This Woman’s Instagram Pics During A Red Sox Game?

Outed by social media.

Red Sox third baseman Pablo Sandoval was caught ‘liking’ Instagram pics during Wednesday’s 5-2 loss against the Braves. Said ‘liking’ of pics occurred while Sandoval was sitting on a toilet. Let thee who hasn’t peeped Instagram while sitting on the can cast the first dingleberry.

