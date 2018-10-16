Aaron Rodgers Orchestrated Another Packers Comeback Win Against The 49ers

10.15.18 46 mins ago

Getty Image

The Green Bay Packers found themselves in a position few expected on Monday night, trailing the San Francisco 49ers by a touchdown in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field.

The Packers were 9.5-point favorites entering the night, with seemingly the whole world on them to cover against the C.J. Beathard-led Niners. However, the Packers defense struggled mightily, giving up 30 points to the Niners causing Green Bay to once again turn to Aaron Rodgers for some late game heroics.

Rodgers, banged up with a brace on his injured left knee, did what he does best, orchestrating a nearly flawless comeback to give the Packers the win. His touchdown pass to Davante Adams on the first play after the two-minute warning was perfect, lofting it just over the outstretched arms of a Niners corner after Adams got separation on a double move.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Aaron Rodgers#Green Bay Packers
TAGSAARON RODGERSGREEN BAY PACKERSsan francisco 49ers

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.15.18 12 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.15.18 12 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, And Quavo

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, And Quavo

10.12.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.09.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.08.18 1 week ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.05.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP