The Green Bay Packers found themselves in a position few expected on Monday night, trailing the San Francisco 49ers by a touchdown in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field.

The Packers were 9.5-point favorites entering the night, with seemingly the whole world on them to cover against the C.J. Beathard-led Niners. However, the Packers defense struggled mightily, giving up 30 points to the Niners causing Green Bay to once again turn to Aaron Rodgers for some late game heroics.

Rodgers, banged up with a brace on his injured left knee, did what he does best, orchestrating a nearly flawless comeback to give the Packers the win. His touchdown pass to Davante Adams on the first play after the two-minute warning was perfect, lofting it just over the outstretched arms of a Niners corner after Adams got separation on a double move.