The Green Bay Packers Will Sign Former Raiders Star RB Josh Jacobs

The Green Bay Packers are looking to build a contender once again in the NFC North after the emergence of Jordan Love over the course of his first season as starter in 2023. By the end of the season and the playoffs, Love looked like a top-10 QB in the league as Green Bay appears set to once again seamlessly transition from one longtime starter to another after trading Aaron Rodgers to New York.

A lot of the Packers success last year coincided with Aaron Jones returning to form and good health, as having a dynamic rushing attack opened things up tremendously for their offense. That seemed to turn on a light bulb in the Green Bay front office coming into this offseason, as they looked to bolster their running back room with A.J. Dillon becoming a free agent after a down year. Jones and the Packers were headed into the final year of his deal, and while the Packers were looking to re-sign him coming off of such a strong close to the season, they went out and added another star back in free agency in a bit of a shocker, landing former Raiders standout back Josh Jacobs.

Green Bay has worked with Aaron Jones on a new deal, and they were in the market for a RB. Now, one of the best out there. https://t.co/zMt2bI0KMq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2024

Jacobs will be paid like one of the league’s top backs, inking a 4-year, $48 million deal in Green Bay.

Compensation update: The #Packers are signing two-time Pro Bowl RB Josh Jacobs to a four-year, $48 million deal, sources tell me and @RapSheet. pic.twitter.com/mKKMIZHcrN — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 11, 2024

Jacobs is a year removed from leading the league with 1,653 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns in 2022, but last year he was not able to replicate that success, rushing for 805 yards in 13 games before ending his season due to a quad injury. The Packers will hope his down year was more a product of a training camp holdout and a Raiders offense that didn’t have much going for it at the quarterback position, and that Jacobs can regain his form on a consistent basis in Green Bay.

Many Packers fans were hoping this signing would be to pair Jones and Jacobs together in the backfield, but word broke not long after the Jacobs signing that talks had broken down and Green Bay would instead by releasing Jones — who will immediately become the top back on the market after Saquon Barkley signed with the Eagles.

Source: The #Packers have now informed RB Aaron Jones of his release after talks broke down. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2024

Meanwhile for the Raiders, they’ll now turn to Zamir White as their lead back but will have plenty to address on offense as free agency continues and the Draft nears closer.