The Padres Lost Their Twitter Name When They Honored Moms On Mother’s Day

05.12.19 49 mins ago

Getty Image

Mother’s Day is the annual 24-hour period where mothers all around the world get phone calls from the people they gave life to on this planet. It’s a good day, and it’s also a good opportunity for The Brands to celebrate moms in a way that everyone can agree with.

One such brand is the San Diego Padres baseball team, which you may notice has a nickname that is very similar to the Spanish plural for “mother.” To honor those madres, the team changed its Twitter account name to just that on Sunday.

Twitter

You may notice that the idea came from another brand, Budweiser, who of course had their own tribute to the #moms on Sunday. But as many pointed out, including Awful Announcing, changing a Twitter handle can be a big deal and comes with a lot of questions. The first of those being, well, what happens to the old name?

TOPICS#San Diego Padres#Twitter
TAGSmother's daySAN DIEGO PADRESTwitter
