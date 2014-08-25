Panic In Carolina: Cam Newton Has A Fractured Rib

#Cam Newton
Senior Editor
08.25.14 13 Comments
Cam Newton

Wikimedia

Cam Newton has a no-sliding policy, something he’s held firm to for a couple of years now. Days after reiterating that point, Cam Newton fractured a rib…when he didn’t slide. Hey Cam you may want to re-think that whole sliding thing now.

Cam suffered the injury in Friday’s preseason game against the Pats. As a result, he’ll miss the Panthers final warm-up this week, which, let’s be frank, nobody cares about. What people do care about is the Panthers regular season and yep, Cam might miss the first game. Panic in Carolina? Panic in Carolina.

That’s Ron Rivera being overly optimistic. That’s Ron Rivera nearly crapping his pants because he has no other quarterback that’s worth a darn right now. That’s Ron Rivera staring at an ugly, ugly season if Cam is out for any significant amount of time.

RELATED: I have Cam in two fantasy leagues and PLEASE GOD CAM BE OK. Eli Manning’s my backup in one league and NO, NOT ELI! Somebody teach Cam how to slide right now. Right this instant. And somebody get Cam those rib pads…and some vicodin while you’re at it.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cam Newton
TAGSCAM NEWTONCam Newton hurtCAROLINA PANTHERS

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP