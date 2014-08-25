Panic In Carolina: Cam Newton Has A Fractured Rib

Cam Newton has a no-sliding policy, something he’s held firm to for a couple of years now. Days after reiterating that point, Cam Newton fractured a rib…when he didn’t slide. Hey Cam you may want to re-think that whole sliding thing now.
Cam suffered the injury in Friday’s preseason game against the Pats. As a result, he’ll miss the Panthers final warm-up this week, which, let’s be frank, nobody cares about. What people do care about is the Panthers regular season and yep, Cam might miss the first game. Panic in Carolina? Panic in Carolina.
Rivera says Cam Newton has a hairline fracture in one of his ribs. Newton won't play vs. Steelers. Rivera thinks he'll be ready for Week 1.
— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 24, 2014
That’s Ron Rivera being overly optimistic. That’s Ron Rivera nearly crapping his pants because he has no other quarterback that’s worth a darn right now. That’s Ron Rivera staring at an ugly, ugly season if Cam is out for any significant amount of time.
RELATED: I have Cam in two fantasy leagues and PLEASE GOD CAM BE OK. Eli Manning’s my backup in one league and NO, NOT ELI! Somebody teach Cam how to slide right now. Right this instant. And somebody get Cam those rib pads…and some vicodin while you’re at it.
Oh, lovely. Now I’ll need even more alcohol to make it through the season.
We’ll have to start a Panthers fans suicide pool, Patty, where we kill ourselves every time Cam is out.
Can’t I just make more visits to the ABC store?
And suddenly Brady Quinn’s trade value skyrockets.
If he gets surgery I hope the doctor does that “open shirt” celebration when he opens his ribs.
Andy baby,
lets not do another sensationalized headline. Homie is going to be back for the season opener. Hardly something to panic about.
Resident Carolina fan and Warming Glow editor Josh Kurp is freaking the hell out. I’m just relaying his feelings.
I’m so glad my fantasy draft is not till this thursday, so I didn’t draft prater, anyone from SF or one of the rams receivers.
Why have scrambling QB’s not figured this out yet. “Run in college, slide in the NFL”
Wilson generally does, though Wilson tends to be a throw first running qb.
Once again, Dalton > Newton.
Now now lets not say things we can’t take back.
Down with forward momentum. Or is it onward with forward momentum?
More Panther fan agony. Comes with the territory.