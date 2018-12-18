Getty Image

Eric Reid has played exactly 11 weeks of football since signing a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers back on September 28th, and in that span he’s now been selected for a “random” drug test seven times.

Reid found the latest summons for a cup of his urine hanging in his locker following the Panthers 12-9 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football, and the safety took a picture of the notice and posted it to his Twitter account with the caption “Number 7…’Random’.”