Carolina Panthers Safety Eric Reid Got Drug Tested For The Seventh Time In 11 Weeks

12.18.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Eric Reid has played exactly 11 weeks of football since signing a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers back on September 28th, and in that span he’s now been selected for a “random” drug test seven times.

Reid found the latest summons for a cup of his urine hanging in his locker following the Panthers 12-9 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football, and the safety took a picture of the notice and posted it to his Twitter account with the caption “Number 7…’Random’.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#NFL
TAGSCAROLINA PANTHERSeric reidNFL

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.18.18 3 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.17.18 1 day ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Zayn, Bruce Springsteen, And Vic Mensa

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Zayn, Bruce Springsteen, And Vic Mensa

12.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.11.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.10.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP