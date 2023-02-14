The Kansas City Chiefs are no strangers to playing Ring Around the Rosie on the football field. The team did it against the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this year en route to a touchdown that got called back due to a holding, and while they did not score on this play, the Chiefs decided to get a little silly in their Super Bowl win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kansas City ran this on second-and-goal while down by a point in the fourth quarter. It ended with Patrick Mahomes throwing the ball out of the end zone, which wasn’t that big of a deal, because Skyy Moore scored on the very next play. But still, it was a fascinating play, in part because a offensive lineman, Andrew Wylie, reported as an eligible receiver.

Jimmy Kimmel peppered Mahomes with questions about the game on his show on Monday night, and he couldn’t resist asking about this. As it turns out, this was supposed to be a throw to Wylie that just fell apart. And as an added bonus, the Super Bowl MVP gave a fun little detail about the play’s name.

“A play like that, is it more embarrassing when you don’t complete the pass after you do the whole thing?” Kimmel asked at the 6:51 mark of the above video.

“Oh yeah, we worked on that play for so long,” Mahomes said. “And then I knew, we tried to disguise it with all that different stuff happening before the snap, and then I saw 22 point directly at the guy I was gonna throw it to. I was like, I don’t know if I like my linemen matched up on a DB. Man, the worst.”

Kimmel then asked what the play is called, which led to Mahomes revealing that one of the big fellas on the Chiefs’ line is a Pokemon fan.