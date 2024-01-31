The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to their fourth Super Bowl in five years, which is a remarkable run of consistency in the modern NFL. Patrick Mahomes and company will be looking to collect their third Lombardi Trophy, and for the first time in that run, they had to go on the road to get there.

The Chiefs beat the Dolphins, Bills (in Buffalo), and Ravens (in Baltimore) to punch their ticket to Las Vegas, and the win in Baltimore was particularly impressive as they got off to a hot offensive start and then the defense shut down Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense, creating timely turnovers and getting stops when needed. After the game, Mahomes addressed his team in the locker room and made sure they all remembered the job isn’t done and they’ve got one more win to go get in Las Vegas, as Inside the NFL posted to Twitter earlier this week.

More work left to be done for Mahomes and the @Chiefs 🗣 Streaming now on The CW App pic.twitter.com/MINmTGzqRx — Inside the NFL (@insidetheNFL) January 31, 2024

This particular angle of a shirtless Mahomes isn’t the most flattering, and the still image of Mahomes went viral as fans joked about his Dad Bod and wondered aloud how someone with this physique was the guy the best athletes on the planet are unable to tackle.

By Wednesday those jokes had made their way to Mahomes himself, who could only laugh at them and ask the league why they did him like that, while embracing his Dad Bod — which, to be clear, he’s still clearly a man in good shape, just not shredded as we have grown accustomed to with NFL athletes.

Yoooo why they have to do me like that!?!?!? 🤣🤣🤣 #DadBodSZN — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 31, 2024

Between Mahomes and Jason Kelce, it’s been a big couple weeks for non-abs having shirtless NFL players, a reminder that insane athleticism comes in all shapes and sizes in the NFL. If Mahomes goes on to pull out some more of his elusive magic tricks in the Super Bowl, you can bet the still image of this will make the rounds on social media once again, as folks can’t get enough of the best quarterback in football being built by Coors Light.