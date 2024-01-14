Patrick Mahomes’ Helmet Cracked On A Hit Against The Dolphins

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs were able to move the ball extremely well against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night in below-zero temperatures, but they struggled to finish drives with touchdowns once they got deep into the red zone.

Three times in the first three quarters the Chiefs moved it deep inside Miami territory and had to settle for a field goal as they couldn’t punch the ball into the end zone. The third of those times saw Mahomes do everything he could to get the Chiefs in the paint as he took off on a run that got Kansas City inside the five as he slipped through the Dolphins defense that seemed to expect him to slide and pulled up at the sticks, only for Mahomes to keep going for five more yards.

However, he did eventually got popped at the end and ducked his head into the defender as he took contact, with his helmet shattering as it went helmet-to-helmet with a Dolphins DB.

Mahomes would play one more play before the referee recognized the situation, stopped the game, and made him change helmets (a bit oddly without needing a timeout). The new helmet didn’t have the same magic in it, as KC stalled out with a couple incompletions and kicked another field goal to take a 19-7 lead.