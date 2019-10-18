Patrick Mahomes’ MRI Reportedly Showed ‘A Best-Case Scenario’ For His Knee Injury

The Kansas City Chiefs nearly saw their worst fear come to fruition on Thursday night. Despite the fact that the team picked up a 30-6 road win over the Denver Broncos, superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes went down with what looked to be a pretty serious leg injury. Eventually, it was reported that Mahomes, who had been dealing with a bad ankle, hurt his knee on a QB sneak.

He did manage to walk to the locker room, and preliminary indications were that Mahomes avoided something really serious. That ended up being confirmed by Adam Schefter of ESPN, who reported that the reigning league MVP is going to be ok after a quick stint on the sideline.

The Kansas City Chiefs received “a best-case scenario” for quarterback Patrick Mahomes after an MRI showed no additional damage other than a dislocated right kneecap, a league source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Friday. Mahomes suffered the right patellar dislocation during the second quarter of Thursday night’s road win over the Denver Broncos, sources told ESPN. Prior to the MRI, the team believed Mahomes would miss at least three games, sources told ESPN.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network confirmed that Mahomes is expected to return after taking some time to heal.

The MRI has confirmed the #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes suffered a dislocated kneecap, but not significant additional damage, sources tell me and @JamesPalmerTV. He’ll seek additional opinions to be sure. The plan is for him to return this season after a brief absence. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 18, 2019

The full timetable for Mahomes’ return has not been announced, but in the event he does miss three games, Mahomes would watch as the Chiefs host Green Bay and Minnesota before traveling to Tennessee. Those games are followed by a Monday night contest against the Chargers on Nov. 18, after which Kansas City has its bye week.

Journeyman signal caller Matt Moore, who replaced him on Thursday night, will presumably fill in under center, but as long as the team can stay afloat in the meantime, the concept of a 100 percent healthy Patrick Mahomes leading the Chiefs in December and into the postseason is a scary one for the rest of the league.