The Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon, 20-17. For a moment, it didn’t look like that was going to happen, as a Travis Kelce lateral after a reception fell into the hands of Kadarius Toney, who ran into the end zone for a late score that put the Chiefs ahead. But unfortunately for Kansas City, Toney lined up offsides on the play, meaning that it was negated.

Patrick Mahomes was furious once the Bills defense was able to get him off the field, and while he had some time to cool off after the game, he was still pretty upset while he spoke to the media. And now, video has popped up of the handshake between Mahomes and Bills quarterback Josh Allen after the game which shows that Mahomes went up to Allen, hugged him, and could not resist the urge to complain about the flag.

Patrick Mahomes was still upset about the offside call meeting with Josh Allen after the game. #Billsmafia pic.twitter.com/6TYGJ1xnS9 — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) December 11, 2023

“Wildest f*cking call I’ve ever seen,” Mahomes said. “Offensive offsides in that moment, man. F*cking terrible.”

The funniest part of the video is that Allen isn’t sure what Mahomes is talking about, and once he figures out what has him riled up, he gives him a pat on the chest and gets out of there. Regardless, Mahomes isn’t normally the type of guy who gets this upset at officiating, which is pretty fascinating here, because Toney was clearly lined up in the neutral zone.