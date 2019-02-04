Getty Image

Super Bowl 53 had been a gigantic defensive slugfest for three and a half quarters. The New England Patriots entered halftime up 3-0, while the Los Angeles Rams managed to tie things up with a field goal of their own in the third quarter. In a game where everyone expected points, defense was the Super Bowl’s calling card.

But in the fourth quarter of play, the Patriots finally struck. New England got the ball and marched down the field, in large part because of its Hall of Fame quarterback and tight end. Tom Brady dropped a dime to Rob Gronkowski, who reeled it in and was taken down right on the doorstep.

This pass!

THIS CATCH! Brady and Gronk looking GOOD. 📺: #SBLIII on CBS pic.twitter.com/LJjHpUNVMj — NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2019

The 29-yard gain set up New England perfectly to do what they’ve done so well all postseason: run the football. Rookie back Sony Michel got the ball, found a hole, and dove right in for six.