Getty Image

Eleven years ago today, Appalachian State stunned the college football world by walking into the the Big House and taking down fifth-ranked Michigan as an FCS squad. Fast forward to Saturday afternoon and the Mountaineers — now in FBS — just missed doing it again, as the team traveled to Happy Valley and pushed 10th-ranked Penn State to overtime. However, the Nittany Lions were able to come out on top, 45-38.

From the start, Appalachian State took it to the Nittany Lions, which lost a number of key contributors from last year’s season, most notably star running back Saquon Barkley and offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead. While Penn State scored on the opening drive, Darrynton Evans responded by housing the ensuing kickoff.