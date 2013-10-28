Penn State Is Paying $60 Million To The Young Men Jerry Sandusky Abused

It’s not exactly what you might call “justice,” but Penn State University is finally paying up.

According to the Associated Press, Penn State says they’re paying $59.7 million to 26 young men over claims of child sexual abuse at the hands of Jerry Sandusky, the former assistant football coach who is spending the rest of his life in prison explaining why nobody should be punished for child molestation.

Via the AP:

The school says 23 deals are fully signed and three are agreements in principle. The school faces six other claims, and says some don’t have merit but others may produce settlements. The university said the day Sandusky was convicted last year of 45 criminal counts it was determined to compensate his victims. Sandusky maintains his innocence and is seeking a new trial while he serves a 30- to 60-year state prison sentence. The university’s disclosure comes after some of the attorneys involved had confirmed they settled.

If you need a helpful reminder of how awful this entire situation was,

$60 million isn’t going to make anything that happened better, but it’s a good place to start.