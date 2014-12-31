People Are Freaking Out Because Johnny Manziel’s Partying In Miami

#NFL #Johnny Manziel #Instagram
Senior Editor
12.31.14 23 Comments

How dare you party in the offseason Johnny Manziel! How dare you sir. You need to be studying the playbook, not studying the ladies at the pool in Miami.

Quite frankly, you’re not taking your job seriously.

-today’s episode of First Take, probably

So yeah, people are really angry about these pics of Johnny Manzielon Instagram.




 

This guy’s hot take is my absolute favorite.

Five months out of OTA’s but yeah, back to the gym Johnny.

