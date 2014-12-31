People Are Freaking Out Because Johnny Manziel’s Partying In Miami

How dare you party in the offseason Johnny Manziel! How dare you sir. You need to be studying the playbook, not studying the ladies at the pool in Miami.
Quite frankly, you’re not taking your job seriously.
-today’s episode of First Take, probably
So yeah, people are really angry about these pics of Johnny Manzielon Instagram.
This guy’s hot take is my absolute favorite.
Five months out of OTA’s but yeah, back to the gym Johnny.
Can’t believe antoniovags is going to spend tonight at a new year’s eve party. I’m rooting for him, but he’ll never sell enough Best Buy extended warranties unless he gets back in that store and knuckles down.
Well, we all saw his first game.
I’m just mad to see that the ridiculous rib hugger look has invaded swimwear. Someone has got to take a stand against this nonsense.
AMEN BROTHER! I stand with you on this and have posted many a times on The facebook how stupid that fucking style is.
Hey, at least his trunks were Browns colors.
He can do what he wants. But I don’t think this is what Manning or Brady do in the offseason.
Brady sure as shit does. Manning? I think he just plugs himself into an outlet and waits 4 months until OTAs or whatever.
Well you’re wrong…and possibly stupid…but definitely self righteous.
It’s officially the offseason, so he isn’t doing anything wrong. But he apparently has a pretty warped concept of his image. It would be one thing if he proved everyone wrong and was a stud this year. He could say “F you! I’m partying like Broadway Joe!” Instead he left nothing but more questions regarding his future as a wasted bust of a draft pick. I guess this is what being part of the instagram generation does though. Post everything and believe your own hype.
Coach: “Where were you all off season?”
Manziel: /mumbles “Clevelander”
Coach: You spent the offseason in Cleveland? That’s the dedication we need!”
very nice
Freaking out, no. Pointing out that he not only can’t play in the NFL (Everyone knew this except Cleveland, BSPN, and Jerry Jones) he’s also extremely dumb.
Drunken tight end – okay
Drunken QB – not okay
Drunken kicker- Peyton’s shit list
+ 1 wide right
Those other two drunks are Pro Bowlers.
People should be freaking out. Dude is looking a little pudgy and there should be more than one woman, especially when the one in the pic has quite the rugged jaw.
Manziel needs to step his game up and talk to Derek “I party with 30 models on a Tuesday” Jeter.
To be fair, he looks like he’s in a private area and not in a club
There are different types of people when it comes to alcohol, and it has nothing to do with “being an alcoholic”. I see plenty of people in the business world get blackout on a Tuesday, then come into work 30 minutes early, and perform flawlessly. There are others who would have to call in sick.
Manziel is a call in sick type of drunk. I’m sure there are other pro athletes who can turn up and come in to the office and perform. Manziel isn’t one of them. I’m not upset that he’s having a good time in the offseason, but someone needs to tell him to stop posting pictures. Send that LeBron Happy Birthday out via Snapchat to him. Don’t publicize the partying.
He deserves the rest
When you’re the size of an elf
Clipboards are heavy
strong haiku game
With this type of dedication after being called out by the owner, coach and even his own teammates, looks like he’ll be making new DISH network commercials with Matt Leinart & Boz within 2-3 years, tops. I ain’t even mad, just would have liked to see what he could do if actually, you know, tried (or at least appeared to care).
Once again, something that no one would give a rat’s ass about if it was an isolated incident, but given Manziel’s pattern of behavior, he can go right to hell.
It’s the first week of offseason. No need to bust the guy’s chops for a trip to Miami. If he’s doing the same thing three months from now, then there will be good cause for people to bitch.