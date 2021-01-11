On Wednesday, a group of pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol building at the urging of the president in one of the most surreal moments in recent American history. Four rioters and one Capitol police officer died on Wednesday in the deadly raid on the home of the Congress as they tried to delay and disrupt the certification of election results that saw Donald Trump lose handily to Joe Biden.

In the aftermath, the FBI has begun arresting individuals from videos posted inside the Capitol and an investigation is underway into exactly what went down and who was responsible, particularly given the presence of multiple bombs found around the D.C. area including one at the Capitol. While that goes on, private industry has likewise made a swift response to Trump’s incitement of the attempted coup as social media platforms have banned the president and many others en masse, while others move to distance themselves from the soon-to-be former president.

Among the most recent to do so is one that will likely sting Trump significantly — maybe second only to Twitter — as the PGA announced on Sunday night that it would be terminating its contract with Trump’s Bedminster golf course in New Jersey that was scheduled to host the 2022 PGA Championship.

"The PGA of America Board of Directors voted tonight to exercise the right to terminate the agreement to play the 2022 PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster." — Jim Richerson, PGA of America President — PGA of America (@PGA) January 11, 2021

There have been some calls from within the golf world to separate itself from Trump over the past four years, but never moreso than after Wednesday and it appears the PGA heard those calls and chose to move their biggest tournament elsewhere. Given Trump’s love of golf — no president has played more rounds while in office than him — losing the PGA Championship will surely upset him, as did his Doral course losing its WGC event to Mexico a few years ago.