The Eagles Spent A Seventh Round Pick On A Gigantic Rugby Player Who’s Never Played Football

#NFL Draft #Philadelphia Eagles #NFL
Associate Editor
04.28.18

NFL Network

The final few rounds of the NFL Draft can be a complete slog. You’ll get some really cool moments and see some entertaining college players go off the board, but for the most part, it’s hours upon hours of television coverage trying to race towards the end of a three-day marathon.

But when one of those really cool moments pop up, they’re usually really great. An example of this during the 2018 NFL Draft came via the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, which are apparently in such a good mood after their big win earlier this year that they decided to spend a seventh round pick on someone who has played exactly zero downs of football in their life.

Meet Jordan Mailata, a rugby player who was taken with the 233rd overall pick in the draft. Mailata has never played football, but the dude is 6’8″ and 346 pounds, so the Eagles picked him with the hopes of turning him into a mauler along the offensive line.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NFL Draft#Philadelphia Eagles#NFL
TAGS2018 NFL DraftJordan MailataNFLNFL DRAFTPHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Listen To This

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.25.18 3 days ago
Brothers Osborne Represent Country’s Pop and Purist Sides With Equal Skill On ‘Port Saint Joe’

Brothers Osborne Represent Country’s Pop and Purist Sides With Equal Skill On ‘Port Saint Joe’

04.24.18 4 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.24.18 4 days ago
Speedy Ortiz Are Veteran Indie Rockers Coming Back Razor Sharp On Their New Album ‘Twerp Verse’

Speedy Ortiz Are Veteran Indie Rockers Coming Back Razor Sharp On Their New Album ‘Twerp Verse’

04.24.18 4 days ago
Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

04.23.18 5 days ago
Lord Huron Stare Into The Void On The Ambitious, Masterful ‘Vide Noir’

Lord Huron Stare Into The Void On The Ambitious, Masterful ‘Vide Noir’

04.23.18 5 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP