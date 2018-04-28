NFL Network

The final few rounds of the NFL Draft can be a complete slog. You’ll get some really cool moments and see some entertaining college players go off the board, but for the most part, it’s hours upon hours of television coverage trying to race towards the end of a three-day marathon.

But when one of those really cool moments pop up, they’re usually really great. An example of this during the 2018 NFL Draft came via the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, which are apparently in such a good mood after their big win earlier this year that they decided to spend a seventh round pick on someone who has played exactly zero downs of football in their life.

Meet Jordan Mailata, a rugby player who was taken with the 233rd overall pick in the draft. Mailata has never played football, but the dude is 6’8″ and 346 pounds, so the Eagles picked him with the hopes of turning him into a mauler along the offensive line.