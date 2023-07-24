The Complete ‘Madden 24’ Player Ratings For The Pittsburgh Steelers

This past week, the folks at EA Sports steadily unveiled this year’s player ratings for Madden 24, as the game is now three weeks away from its August 15 release date. Player ratings are always a source of debate, but they do provide at least a decent look at each team’s strengths and weaknesses, with the understanding that preseason ratings can never account for any major leaps players could potentially make in an offseason.

The Pittsburgh Steelers enter their second year of rebuilding in 2023, and this season figures to put Mike Tomlin’s (incredible) streak of seasons at .500 or better to the ultimate test. Kenny Pickett (73 OVR) is the starter with a rather shaky offensive line, at least per the Madden player ratings folks, in front of him. George Pickens (80 OVR) popped some in moments last year and is their best hope for a big play threat, with Najee Harris (83 OVR) as their workhorse in the backfield. On defense, there are still some standouts headlined by TJ Watt (94 OVR), Cameron Heyward (93 OVR), and Minkah Fitzpatrick (93 OVR), but also some positions of need, most notably defensive tackle. In a division with the Bengals and Ravens both hoping to be contenders and the Browns hoping to be in the playoff hunt, Pittsburgh seems to be the clear fourth team. That said, Tomlin worked miracles last year to get them to 9-8 and it’s safe to assume they will be well-coached and ready to play spoiler each week.

Here is the full Madden 24 depth chart for the Steelers, broken down by position with each player’s overall rating.

QB

Kenny Pickett: 73

Mitchell Trubisky: 67

Mason Rudolph: 60

RB

Najee Harris: 83

Jaylen Warren: 74

Anthony McFarland: 67

Jason Huntley: 64

WR

Diontae Johnson: 82

George Pickens: 80

Allen Robinson II: 79

Anthony Miller: 72

Miles Boykin: 71

Calvin Austin III: 70

Gunner Olszewski: 67

Ja’Marcus Bradley: 66

Dez Fitzpatrick: 66

Hakeem Butler: 65

Cody White: 59

TE

Pat Freiermuth: 85

Darnell Washington: 69

Zach Gentry: 65

Connor Heyward: 62

LT

Broderick Jones: 73

Dan Moore Jr: 72

RT

Chukwuma Okorafor: 70

LG

Isaac Seumalo: 78

Kevin Dotson: 76

Kendrick Green: 71

RG

James Daniels: 80

Nate Herbig: 65

Spencer Anderson: 62

C

Mason Cole: 72

Ryan McCollum: 51

DT

Montravius Adams: 71

Keeanu Benton: 69

Breiden Fehoko: 66

Renell Wren: 65

LE

Larry Ogunjobi: 74

Armon Watts: 67

Jonathan Marshall: 64

RE

Cameron Heyward: 93

DeMarvin Leal: 66

Isaiahh Loudermilk: 63

LOLB

TJ Watt: 94

Quincy Roche: 67

MLB

Cole Holcomb: 80

Elandon Roberts: 73

Nick Herbig: 66

Tanner Muse: 66

Mark Robinson: 63

Christian Kuntz: 56

ROLB

Alex Highsmith: 82

Markus Golden: 73

Chapelle Russell: 63

CB

Patrick Peterson: 85

Levi Wallace: 79

Joey Porter Jr: 75

Chandon Sullivan: 73

James Pierre: 71

Cory Trice Jr: 67

Luq Barcoo: 65

Chris Wilcox: 64

Madre Harper: 63

SS

Damontae Kazee: 77

Keanu Neal: 75

Duke Dawson Jr: 68

Miles Killebrew: 67

FS

Minkah Fitzpatrick: 93

Kenny Robinson Jr: 66

Tre Norwood: 65

K

Chris Boswell: 77

P

Braden Mann: 77

Pressley Harvin III: 72