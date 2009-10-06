PLEASE DO NOT PUNCH OUT LEBRON’S FRIENDS

The “Friends of Lebron” tag makes its debut on With Leather today as we discuss this bizarre story of Cleveland Browns wide receiver Braylon Edwards allegedly punching out Edward Givens, who works as an events promoter-slash-Friend of LeBron. I have no idea why I spelled out the slash there.

A police report gives these details: Givens was talking to the suspect outside the club when the suspect started an argument. The suspect then punched Givens with a closed first on the left side of his face. Givens told officers he would seek treatment at Lutheran Hospital. The suspect’s name on the police report is redacted. But multiple sources and the victim say the suspect is Edwards. via.

Givens wasn’t surprised that the NFL’s droppingest receiver came after him outside of View Ultralounge & Nightclub early Monday morning.

“Everyone knows Braylon has a problem with LeBron. So I had to speak up for myself. The conversation started to escalate. As some of his teammates started to pull him back, he punched me. I have a black eye and a cut. I’m not a violent guy. “As long as I’ve known Braylon, I’ve allowed him and his friends to come into our events free of charge. Whatever jealousy he has with LeBron, he felt he needed to take it out on me.”

Braylon would probably do well for himself to get to bed a little earlier and stop dropping so many passes. But this…this is just weird. Dude PLAYS IN THE NFL. And not well, either. Why’s he punching out club promoters? Why not punch out somebody that deserves it? Like Larry Dolan. Or Eric Mangini. Or anyone living in Cleveland that’s not friends with LeBron.