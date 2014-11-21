Please Enjoy This GIF Of Shaq Attempting The Cookie Challenge

Inside The NBA continues to be the best sports show on television. Forget PTI, First Take, those pregame NFL shows on FOX and CBS—none of them hold a candle to Shaq, Chuck, Ernie and Kenny the Jet. The four have amazing chemistry together and constantly produce hilarious segments.
Take this one for example from last night. Shaq trying to eat a cookie off his face. Simple yet brilliant. I could watch this GIF all day.
After reading the being thankful for things post, I would legitimately like to say that I enjoy it when you put the video and then a gif of the important part below it. I don’t like clicking on things, and that makes it much easier.
Noted, thanks Doc. Sadly, GIFs don’t load well on mobile.
“C’Mere Shoulder cookie!”