Please Enjoy This GIF Of Shaq Attempting The Cookie Challenge

Inside The NBA continues to be the best sports show on television. Forget PTI, First Take, those pregame NFL shows on FOX and CBS—none of them hold a candle to Shaq, Chuck, Ernie and Kenny the Jet. The four have amazing chemistry together and constantly produce hilarious segments.

Take this one for example from last night. Shaq trying to eat a cookie off his face. Simple yet brilliant. I could watch this GIF all day.