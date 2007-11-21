POON BATTLE: OREGON VERSUS ARIZONA

11.21.07 10 years ago 25 Comments

It's been a tough week for Oregon teams: the loss at Arizona, Dennis Dixon's injury, and last night's b-ball upset to St. Mary's.  And here's video evidence that Duck fans have hardly fared better, as we see a young Wildkitten elbow her way to more screen time on ESPN against a hot little Duckling in a tight tee-shirt.

And you just hate to see something like this.  Women shouldn't have to fight like this on TV.  They should settle their differences as God intended: in a shallow pool of Astroglide, wearing nothing but bikini bottoms and threadbare white tee-shirts.

