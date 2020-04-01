Here’s Your First Look At ‘Prodigy,’ USWNT Star Megan Rapinoe’s New Quibi Show

Quibi’s launch is just around the corner, as the Jeffrey Katzenberg-backed mobile stream app is slated to hit phones on April 6. Last week, we gave you a glimpse into one of its sports-related shows, Iron Sharpens Iron, which is backed by NFL free agent signal caller Cam Newton and features two athletes from different sports discussing training regiments on each episode.

Staying in the world of sports, USWNT star and two-time World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe is also behind a Quibi program. Titled Prodigy, Rapinoe serves as the host of the show, which seeks to identify some of the top young talent in the world in a number of sports. Uproxx Sports has your first look at the show thanks to a trailer that dropped on Wednesday.

While Rapinoe is one of the best soccer players in the world, Prodigy only features one other footballer: USMNT and Red Bull Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams. As for the rest of the talent in the program, you’ll get the chance to see top high school basketball recruit Jalen Green, NCAA track and field star Sha’Carri Richardson, prodigious snowboarder Red Gerard, world champion swimmer Regan Smith, up-and-coming superstar sprinter Matthew Bowling, No. 1 high school football recruit Korey Foreman, and U.S. junior national team boxer Chantel Navarro.

All of these athletes are still quite young — Adams, at 21, is the oldest of the group — but each of them are on track to become household names sooner rather than later.