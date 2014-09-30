Professional Angry Person Bill Belichick Smiled And Here Is The Video

Senior Editor
09.30.14 7 Comments

Bill Belichick smiled. This is noteworthy because Bill Belichick is an ornery man. Bill Belichick is a man who is in a constant state of anger. Following last night’s debacle against the Chiefs, the Patriots coach was asked about his quarterback situation, specifically whether Tom Brady should be evaluated.

This was his answer.

Bill Belichick everyone.

(Vine via Will Brinson)

BILL BELICHICK

