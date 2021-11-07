Purdue football has done it again. Just weeks after they knocked off Iowa to end the Hawkeyes’ hopes of an undefeated season, the Boilermakers played hosts to Michigan State and dealt a major blow to the Spartans’ aspirations of making it to the College Football Playoff. By the time the dust settled in West Lafayette, Purdue picked up a decisive 40-29 win to move to 6-3 on the season.

While star wide receiver David Bell exploded — he caught 11 balls for 217 yards and a touchdown as he continues to make the case that he is among the best pass catchers in the sport — fellow receiver Jackson Anthrop housed one of the best trick plays that we’ve seen. Purdue took two plays, a double-reverse pass and a wide receiver screen, and mashed them together in a way that will make you raise your eyebrows.

We feel confident saying it: This is the wildest B1G play you'll see today. 😲@AnthropJackson // @BoilerFootball pic.twitter.com/LdT54PDKh1 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 6, 2021

Anthrop took a handoff from Aidan O’Connell and flipped it to another receiver, T.J. Sheffield. From there, Sheffield flipped it back to O’Connell, while Anthrop leaked out behind a whole lotta big fellas. He caught the ball and ran behind his offensive line, managed to make a few dudes miss, and had a 39-yard touchdown grab where he probably ran twice as far. It is certainly not a bad way to pick up your second score of the season,