New York’s Quincy Acy Has Been Suspended One Game For That Christmas Day ‘Punch’ Of John Wall

#NBA #New York Knicks
Senior Editor
12.26.14 2 Comments

You’ve likely seen the video of Quincy Acy’s near brawl with John Wall on Christmas. It was shown over and over again during the game and later on ESPN. Despite Acy never connecting with his punch, the NBA slapped him with a one-game suspension today.

Ouch.

For what it’s worth, that was a glorified grapple, that was some really weak sh*t right there.

Anyway, all that aside, the most difficult thing to watch from the fight was the lack of support from Acy’s teammates.

No love, no support, no “I got your back”—the 2014-2015 New York Knicks everyone.

PHOTO: USA TODAY SPORTS / Brad Penner

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA#New York Knicks
TAGSbasketball fightsFightsNBANEW YORK KNICKSWASHINGTON WIZARDS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP