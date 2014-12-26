New York’s Quincy Acy Has Been Suspended One Game For That Christmas Day ‘Punch’ Of John Wall

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

You’ve likely seen the video of Quincy Acy’s near brawl with John Wall on Christmas. It was shown over and over again during the game and later on ESPN. Despite Acy never connecting with his punch, the NBA slapped him with a one-game suspension today.

Ouch.

For what it’s worth, that was a glorified grapple, that was some really weak sh*t right there.

Anyway, all that aside, the most difficult thing to watch from the fight was the lack of support from Acy’s teammates.

No love, no support, no “I got your back”—the 2014-2015 New York Knicks everyone.

PHOTO: USA TODAY SPORTS / Brad Penner