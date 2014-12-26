New York’s Quincy Acy Has Been Suspended One Game For That Christmas Day ‘Punch’ Of John Wall

You’ve likely seen the video of Quincy Acy’s near brawl with John Wall on Christmas. It was shown over and over again during the game and later on ESPN. Despite Acy never connecting with his punch, the NBA slapped him with a one-game suspension today.
Ouch.
For what it’s worth, that was a glorified grapple, that was some really weak sh*t right there.
Anyway, all that aside, the most difficult thing to watch from the fight was the lack of support from Acy’s teammates.
No love, no support, no “I got your back”—the 2014-2015 New York Knicks everyone.
PHOTO: USA TODAY SPORTS / Brad Penner
HA. I think Bill Burr did a bit about a nutjob yelling at a grocery store cashier and the people behind waiting just looking in different directions and someone looking at the back of an M&M’s bag. Wish I could find it but that bit is what came to mind looking at the photos. Everything about Aldrich in that last pic is priceless.
Lmao at Aldrich for the business decision. Nene pulled wall and acy apart with one hand