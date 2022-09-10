UPDATE: Ewers will reportedly not return to the game and is having X-rays taken.

Source: Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers will not return to today’s game against Alabama. He went to the locker room for an X-Ray and will not play again today. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 10, 2022

Original Story: Quinn Ewers made quite the impression early in his biggest game of his young college career on Saturday, as the Texas star made some sensational throws in the first quarter against Alabama.

The Longhorns trailed 10-3 after the first quarter but were knocking on the doorstep of tying it up thanks to an absolute bomb from Ewers to Xavier Worthy, who dropped a touchdown on a similar ball from Ewers on their opening drive.

Quinn Ewers with a DIME of a deep ball 🎯🎯 The @TexasFootball offense is heating up 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Exjg29EwrM — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 10, 2022

All told, Ewers piled up 134 yards on 9-of-12 passing in the first 15 minutes of action, and really should’ve had at least one touchdown had it not been dropped. However, on the play immediately following his deep ball to Worthy, Ewers was planted into the ground by Dallas Turner as he threw the ball away and landed directly on his left shoulder, staying down in significant pain afterwards.

Quinn Ewers walks off the field after taking a big hit pic.twitter.com/ByzwkrNi8q — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 10, 2022

Turner was flagged for driving Ewers into the ground, which is among the points of emphasis in college football for roughing the passer, but it wasn’t a dirty or late hit by any stretch, just an unfortunate one particularly with how Ewers ended up spinning and landing directly on that shoulder.

Ewers would eventually get up and walk to the sidelines where he was evaluated and then walked back to the locker room with a towel over his head. Sophomore Hudson Card came in for Ewers and on the first play of the second quarter, handed it off to star back Bijan Robinson for the game-tying touchdown. However, considering how much of the Longhorns offensive success early came from Ewers throwing the ball and pushing it downfield, his absence is a significant concern for Texas not just in this game but potentially long term as we await official word on the severity of the injury.