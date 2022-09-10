ewers hit
Fox
Sports

Texas QB Quinn Ewers Suffered A Shoulder Injury After A Big Hit Against Alabama

TwitterSenior Sports Writer

UPDATE: Ewers will reportedly not return to the game and is having X-rays taken.

Original Story: Quinn Ewers made quite the impression early in his biggest game of his young college career on Saturday, as the Texas star made some sensational throws in the first quarter against Alabama.

The Longhorns trailed 10-3 after the first quarter but were knocking on the doorstep of tying it up thanks to an absolute bomb from Ewers to Xavier Worthy, who dropped a touchdown on a similar ball from Ewers on their opening drive.

All told, Ewers piled up 134 yards on 9-of-12 passing in the first 15 minutes of action, and really should’ve had at least one touchdown had it not been dropped. However, on the play immediately following his deep ball to Worthy, Ewers was planted into the ground by Dallas Turner as he threw the ball away and landed directly on his left shoulder, staying down in significant pain afterwards.

Turner was flagged for driving Ewers into the ground, which is among the points of emphasis in college football for roughing the passer, but it wasn’t a dirty or late hit by any stretch, just an unfortunate one particularly with how Ewers ended up spinning and landing directly on that shoulder.

Ewers would eventually get up and walk to the sidelines where he was evaluated and then walked back to the locker room with a towel over his head. Sophomore Hudson Card came in for Ewers and on the first play of the second quarter, handed it off to star back Bijan Robinson for the game-tying touchdown. However, considering how much of the Longhorns offensive success early came from Ewers throwing the ball and pushing it downfield, his absence is a significant concern for Texas not just in this game but potentially long term as we await official word on the severity of the injury.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
×